She said yes! | Couple gets engaged at Anakeesta's new AnaVista Tower

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Over the weekend, Michael Brennan became two things. First, he became a fiance after getting down on one knee and asking Lindsey Tedford to marry him. He also became the first person to pop the question at Anakeesta's new AnaVista Tower.

Anakeesta's AnaVista Tower opened in July and is downtown Gatlinburg's highest point, overlooking the mountains and the city. It gives visitors a 360-degree view of the Smoky Mountains and its support beams point in all cardinal and intermediate directions, like a compass.

Michael thought it would be a perfect place to ask Lindsey to marry him.

No information about when they plan to have their wedding is available. Anakeesta told them congratulations on their Facebook page on Monday and said they were glad to be a part of their engagement.