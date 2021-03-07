So sweet! | Cocke County police stop by girl's lemonade stand for drinks

Tony Bailey and Sgt. Joey Owings made Saturday special for a little girl in Cocke County.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A girl set up a lemonade stand in Cocke County on Saturday, hoping to brighten the day for some people in her neighborhood by giving them sweet drinks.

Then, law enforcement officers from Cocke County Sheriff's Office stopped by to make her day a lot sweeter. Deputy Tony Bailey and Sgt. Joey Owings enjoyed some lemonade with her, taking pictures with her family.

The girl said she wanted an officer to stop by and drink lemonade at her booth. The police couldn't help but oblige her, enjoying the treat. The girl was selling cups for 50 cents.