Two local softball teams 'socked' it out on the field to raise awareness for a good cause ahead of World Down Syndrome Day on Thursday.

Players with Halls and Karns high schools wore their craziest socks on the field Wednesday, which has now become something of a tradition for Halls to honor one of their biggest fans each year.

9-year-old Gracie Hensley has Down Syndrome and cheers on the team with all her heart. Her enthusiasm and spirit touched the heart of the Halls coaching staff years ago, so they made her an honorary team member.

She's the younger sister of Halls junior Tanna Hensley.

Since 2017, Gracie has cheered on the Lady Red Devils -- so they cheer back with crazy socks around World Down Syndrome Day to help promote awareness and understanding for amazing people like Gracie.

"I hope people will take away that kids with Down Syndrome are the same as everybody else," Tanna said. "There's nothing different, and we can celebrate them and their accomplishments and everything that they stand for."

Halls ended up winning Wednesday's game, and Karns also gave Gracie flowers during the game.