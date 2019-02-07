South Carolina deputies surprise child fighting cancer

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Colleton County deputies say "Kyra Varn is the cutest bright spirited little girl who is battling cancer" and they made it their business to put a smile on her face on Friday.

When the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office found out about Kyra on Facebook, they wanted to do something to make her day. So, they reached out to her grandmother to plan a surprise visit.

Kyra and her cousins gathered around the door as deputies arrived with their patrol lights on, making a grand entrance for Kyra as they pulled into the driveway.

Deputies presented Kyra with a bag full of toys and trinkets from the Sheriff’s Office staff. Deputies say they had a ball going through the bag of goodies with the children, seeing the smiles on their faces and answering all kinds of questions about their work.

Deputies let the children have a sneak peek inside their patrol cars to test out the lights, sirens and the loud speaker. The kids delighted in hearing themselves on the speaker, according to deputies.

While deputies had to make their trip shorter than anticipated as they got dispatched out for service calls, they say they hope the day made Kyra's heart as happy as it made theirs.