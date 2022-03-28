South Knox community honors 'Mayor of South High' for his decades of service as a first responder

Jon Timmerman spend nearly 20 years as an EMT and firefighter, and was given the title of Mayor of South High for his many contributions to the community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee community honored one of its most beloved members Monday.

Friends and associates of Jon Timmerman, who's known as "The Mayor of South High," showed up at South High Senior Living to watch as he received this quarter's "This Is Your Life" award.

The South Knoxville legend spent nearly 20 years of his life working as an EMT and firefighter to help the community, and was given the title of "mayor" for his many contributions.

"We don't do it for the recognition, but it's so nice to have something like this. At first, I didn't want to do it, but then I was talked into it and I wanted to get my kids involved because that is my greatest accomplishment -- is getting them into, you know, being firefighters and EMTs," Timmerman said. "My very first job was hauling dialysis patients. Well, I'm a dialysis patient now!"

Members of the Seymour Fire Department also arrived to honor Timmerman. He said he's the youngest at South High, saying he's "the baby" there.