ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A dog was happily reunited with his family Saturday after being rescued from a drainage pipe in St. Johns County.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue and the sheriff's office responded to a call of a dog stuck in a drainage pipe Saturday morning.

The owner told authorities that their visually impaired and deaf dog mistakenly got out of the house and went missing. They found the dog inside the pipe and called for help.

When crews arrived on scene, they realized the dog was stuck in the center of the drainage pipe.

After about two hours, crews were able to rescue the dog. Authorities said he was scared and tired but did not have any injuries.