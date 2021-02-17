St. Jude patient experiences a snowy surprise in her hospital room

A nurse got a bucket of snow to cure a patient's homesickness.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital patient Jordan Burns received a winter surprise she'll never forget.

She was enjoying the snowfall from her hospital room window on Monday. The snowfall reminds Burns of home and fun memories with her family.

"I sort of had a longing feeling because whenever I’m at home and it snows my brothers and sisters and I always go outside and play in it," Burns said. "I knew since I’m in-patient I’m not allowed to go outside right now so I was a little sad."

One of Burns' nurses wanted to help cure some of her homesickness, so she went out and brought back a bucket full of snow. She was ecstatic to see and touch the snow all from the comfort of her room.

@StJude patient Jordan Burns got to enjoy the snow in her hospital room!



One of her nurses saw her looking at the snowfall and wanted to surprise her.



Jordan was even able to throw a snowball inside with her mom 💙❄️🥰@LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/VAWnMgreUu — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) February 16, 2021

"I wanted to cry because Miss Erica has been amazing and that really topped the cake," Burns said.

She was even able to throw a snowball with her mom. Burns will never forget this moment of joy.