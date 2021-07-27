Star from Morristown shares fundraiser to help disabled boy as big sister heads to college

Xander Linkous's mom rolled over and smothered him as an infant. Now, he has brain damage and his family hopes to raise money to buy a wheelchair-accessible van.

When Zander was around 5 weeks old, his mother almost smothered him. His big sister, Rylee Linkous, said that their biological mother was using illicit drugs at the time and that she was asleep when it happened. As a result, Zander suffered brain damage.

It was around 9 years ago. He now has delayed speaking skills, delayed motor skills, cerebral palsy and asthma, Rylee said. Now, both live with their grandmother instead of their mother. She is now a senior at Morristown-Hamblen West High School.

“Yeah, I would say we are fighters,” she said.

Rylee said she plans to head off to college soon. Before she leaves, she hopes to raise enough money to buy a wheelchair-accessible van so her grandmother can drive Xander around.

“I knew that this was a story that had to be shared,” said Mike Abbott Jr.

He is an actor who has starred in several popular movies and has also made appearances on popular television shows like "Fear the Walking Dead."

Although an actor, Abbott is no stranger to East Tennessee. He graduated from the same high school that Rylee currently attends.

She reached out to him hoping to bring attention to her story through social media. He ended up posting the fundraiser on Instagram, bringing it to the attention of his thousands of followers.

They hope that raising money for Zander can provide the family with a long-term solution as Rylee prepares to go to college. Almost 300 people have donated on GoFundMe so far, and it has raised thousands of dollars.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, around 400,000 people abuse some form of drugs in the state.