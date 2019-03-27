MARYVILLE, Tenn. — We all do things that aren't part of our job description but paying for and installing someone else's mailbox usually isn't one of them.

Officers responded to a crash on Sawgrass Way in Maryville Tuesday but when things were said and done, they noticed a family's mailbox was destroyed in the crash.

So, Blount County Sheriff's Sgt. Sam Hall, Cpl. Nick Nitzband, and Deputy Dalton Williams set out to get it fixed. Another deputy donated the funds and the trio got to work.

"The homeowner was very grateful to the deputies for going the extra mile. Our deputies never cease to amaze us with their kindness!"