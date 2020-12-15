Straight from the Heart: Cooper's Story

In just one year, 4-year-old Cooper Stansbury has conquered six rounds of Chemotherapy, two stem cell transplants and 14 days of Proton Therapy.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In August, we introduced you to 4-year-old Cooper Stansbury.

Law enforcement from around the area came together to encourage him as he's battling cancer.

In November of 2019, Cooper was diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

"I'll never forget that day. That was the worst day of our lives," said Cooper's father, Sam Stansbury. "My wife collapsed. Obviously, she was falling apart and all I wanted to know is what do we do now, what do we do next."

For more than a year, Cooper has endured treatment after treatment.

Cooper has conquered six rounds of Chemotherapy, two stem cell transplants and 14 days of Proton Therapy.

"The Power of Play" helps Cooper stay positive and decreases anxiety.

"Sometimes they do have to go through hard procedures that might hurt or be scary," said East Tennessee Children's Hospital Child Life Specialist Anna Taylor. "So, I can help distract and help them understand why they are going through it and help them cope and get through the procedure."

Cooper's father said "he's tough as nails."

Just like the toy race cars on his track, nothing slows cooper down.

Cooper is now on cycle 4 of immunotherapy.

"To see him now after everything he's gone through," Cooper's father said. "We're very hopeful."

As Cooper continues to fight, his entire family is looking forward to better days and more play days at home.