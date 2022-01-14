Students celebrate food service staff at Grand Oaks Elementary School

Students made posters, wrote thank you cards and served the school's food service staff lunch to show them they were appreciated.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Usually, the food service staff at Grand Oaks Elementary School are the ones caring for students. But all month long, the tables are turning at Grand Oaks Elementary School as students create an assortment of posters and cards to show much they appreciate the staff.

The school posted about the students' cards and posters on social media Friday. They said it was part of the school's Utrust appreciation program, which is usually led by students and follows a theme. It is meant to teach students how to show appreciation and show them that school is more than just a place they need to go to on weekdays.

This year's theme involved classic cartoons, so students created cards and posters centered around Scooby-Doo. One student drew a staff member in the iconic Mystery Machine.

There was also plenty of hugs and 'thank yous' to show the food service staff how much they mean to the school.

"No mystery here, they take great care of our students!" they said in the social media post.