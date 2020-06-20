Surprise! Tinsley Bible Drug Co. hosts secret 80th birthday party honoring 30 years of service

Peggy Fain has been serving the Dandrige community for nearly three decades.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — At the Tinsley-Bible Drug store, Peggy Fain has been a staple for nearly 30 years.

On Friday, the Dandridge community came together to celebrate her 80th birthday and years of serving the community.

Fain was touched by the outpouring of love she has received from phone calls across the world to being honored by the mayor at home.

Here are the heartwarming moments of Fain's flamingo-themed surprise: