Sustainable Future Center gives families a chance to foster baby chickens for six weeks

Families will have a chance to spend six weeks helping a baby chicken grow, while also helping support the Sustainable Future Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In elementary school, many people may have had the chance to watch a chicken grow up from the first day it hatched out of its egg. Now, the Sustainable Future Center is offering families a chance to replicate the traditional experiment at home.

It announced an adopt-a-chick program on Tuesday, in which families will be able to foster two baby chickens for six weeks. They will foster the chicks starting April 6, and the center will provide almost everything families need to raise the chicks.

They will also stay in contact with families through weekly emails with information about raising chicks and weekly Zoom meetings. The first meeting will be required, officials said. A mentor will be on-call 24 hours a day, too.

The center will also organize a Facebook group where people can post pictures of their chicks as they grow over the weeks.

Registration to participate in the program is open March 1 - 13, and is limited to the first 30 families. Tiered pricing is available between $150 - $250 to participate in the program, with financial assistance available.

At the end of the program, the chicks should be big enough to join the rest of the flock at the Sustainable Future Center, officials said.