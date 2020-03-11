Sweetwater shop sells election signs centered on kindness

No matter what side you support, these "kindness election signs" are for everyone.

A Monroe County shop owner sells a different sort of election sign to make sure kindness is at the forefront no matter who you support at the polls.

In downtown Sweetwater, stars and stripes lined the sidewalk on Election Day, but inside Feather and Flock Boho Boutique, there are colorful messages of encouragement.

Leanne Campbell owns the shop. She opened the doors in her picturesque hometown a year and a half ago. She said the whole shop is based around grace and giving back to others.

"It's just a reminder, let's have a culture of kindness no matter what goes on in the world," Campbell nodded.

Everything she sells has a positive spin: shirts, blankets, mugs and even election signs, which are typically all about division.

"I felt like when I saw these signs it was a good just reminder and a really pretty way to be kind to one another," Campbell explained. "Let's be respectful of one another. We all have different opinions and that's what makes our country beautiful."

"Kindness over Candidates" and "This Land was Made for You and Me" are phrases she hopes people consider no matter the outcome at the polls.

"I just really wanted to share the story of these signs and remind people that we live in a great country and let's celebrate that today no matter how crazy it gets," Campbell shrugged.

As a small business owner, she's had her fair share of struggle in 2020.

"We closed in March, we closed the doors and we were closed for four months, and in that time it was that whole scary 'oh my gosh are we gonna make it?'" Campbell said.

Not only did they make it, but they're in a space that's double the size of where they were before. She credits the success to God and the supportive community.

"In the midst of all this crazy year there are good things out there, we just have to keep finding them and sharing our stories with each other," Campbell smiled.

No matter which side wins on election night, she hopes kindness overpowers it all.

If you would like to buy a sign, you can go to the storefront in downtown Sweetwater, find the shop on Instagram and Facebook, or visit shopfeatherandflockboho.com.