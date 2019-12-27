MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has a mission of giving back to the community, so when a local Madisonville family wanted to do the the same, they teamed up to create blessing boxes.

The concept is for people to donate items to help those in need. Inside the boxes you'll find simple items like soup, canned vegetables, water and even toilet paper free to anyone that needs it.

The boxes are not only helping the community, but county inmates as well. Those involved say it's not a permanent solution to a larger problem, just a small blessing in someone's day.

"Everybody has needed help in life," said Deputy Ryan Grubb.

In the middle of Kefauver Park you'll find a small white box. On the outside it reads 'Take what you need, leave what you can.' Below that is a picture of Cliffette Sloan.

"She was a servant, she enjoyed helping people," said Barney Atkins, Sloan's son.

Sloan passed in February. Her son and his wife, Melanie, wanted her memory to live on. They were inspired after seeing similar boxes in another state.

"We talked about what a giving person she was and blessing she was," said Melanie who enlisted in the help of the Sheriff's Office to turn the idea into reality.

"I have four inmates that work for me daily," said Grubb who immediately jumped on the project with the help of skillful inmates.

"They got the plans together, built the boxes, painted the boxes. It was really neat to see how excited they were about doing this for our community," said Melanie.

Grubb says projects like this help the inmates.

"When they get out if they can use that to re-civilize themselves in the community they know that they've given back this way and they can give back the other way by being a better civilian."

This project, though, impacted a few personally.

"I had two of my guys tell me there have been times where they could've used this box," said Grubb.

The Atkins family wants to build more in the community to honor Sloan's gracious heart, and the sheriff's office is right behind them continuing to teach valuable lessons and giving back.

The boxes were finished just this week. Melanie surprised Barney with the boxes honoring his mother for Christmas.

The family is hoping to stock them with more personal hygiene products since those have gone the quickest.

If you would like to donate or need the boxes, you can find them in Kefauver Park at 146 Mason Lane and Houston Park at 431 Main Street in Monroe County.