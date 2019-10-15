"Everyone deserves a third chance."

That was the message at Monday's Tennessee Department of Corrections Day Reporting/Community Resource Center graduation.

30 people celebrated their sobriety after taking on a more than year-long three-phase recovery program. Graduate Reginald Moore said the program got him to start thinking in a different way.

"I finally started to take a step back and say, 'You know, what did I do' in the situation, and with that things came out that I needed to change about myself or the revelations that came out, so that's when I started to take a look at myself instead of place blame on other people," he said.

The program is for non-violent substance abuse offenders as a substitute for prison time. To get in, you must meet certain criteria, such as having a felony conviction and a substance use issue. You must also be recommended for the program by a judge.

The program employs methods such as group therapy, anger management, and community service -- eventually working to help get the person back on track and into steady employment. It also offers services such as higher education, job training and food assistance.

"The staff at DRC and the court all saw something in them that we realized their lives could be saved, and everybody that graduated came back from the brink of going to the penitentiary," Knox County criminal court judge Steve Sword said.

Each participant gets a plan customized to their recovery. The director of the Day Recovery Center said if someone fails the program, they are ordered to go back behind bars.

TDOC said it currently costs $76 a day to incarcerate offenders versus $4 per day to put the offender under community supervision.

" Our goal is to provide the participants with evidenced-based programming and treatment in an environment where they can continue to be with their families and community," it said.

This was the program's third graduation, and was their biggest ever. The center said out of the 46 who've gone through the program, only three have been sent back to jail.

