Teenagers battling chronic illnesses at East Tennessee Children's Hospital got to enjoy a couple carefree hours of dancing, during the fourth annual One Unforgettable Night event on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Organizers say these young people can easily feel defined by their struggles with health, but it's nights like these that help them have fun, dress up in Halloween costumes, and just be teenagers.

"It's fun to, like, just forget about all your treatments and everything, and just go out and have fun," said Sierra Shuck-Sparer, a patient at the hospital. "It kind of just makes everything better."

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs attended the dance. He said there were about 150 teenagers at Sunday's event.

