Tennessee School of Beauty gives free haircuts to kids ahead of new school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several kids will go back to school with new looks after the Tennessee School of Beauty gave them free haircuts on Wednesday.
The school partnered with Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley to give young members haircuts. The Boys and Girls Clubs brought around 135 kids to the school on Wednesday for a day filled with salon services and new hairstyles.
“Tennessee School of Beauty is excited to provide this service to so many kids”, said Stephen Brown, Director of Student Development at TSB. “I remember the excitement of getting my back-to-school haircuts as a kid, and TSB simply wants to share that excitement with as many people as possible."
He also said club members who could not attend on Wednesday would get vouchers for free haircuts they will be able to use at any time. They also gave club members styling and grooming tips, hoping to make them feel more confident with their hair.