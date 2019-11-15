NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville women's shelter got a big surprise when a mystery person purchased a large number of the items the organization had on its Amazon Wishlist.

On Sunday, the YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennesse posted on Instagram asking for people to consider donating blankets to the Weaver Domestic Violence Center. By Tuesday, dozens of boxes with Amazon's logo appeared with blankets and more.

"I could tell they just went down the amazon wishlist and started filling our order," said Allison Adams, YWCA's Community Engagement manager.

Adams sees hundreds of women and children come through YWCA's Weaver Center every year.

"We know they didn't come to the center with much. Sometimes just the clothes on their back," says Adams. "We are basically at capacity right now and will stay that way through the holidays."

On Thursday, more than 30 women and 20 children are staying at the center, safe from domestic violence. But the number of people leave supplies in constant need.

YWCA Nashville's website has a set list of needs for the center. The group also posts an Amazon wishlist that changes with the needs of the families staying.

This week many of those needs were met by a mystery person who clicked "add to cart" multiple times.

"It was really exciting to open them up and see oh they bought our plastic cups - oh they bought the sports bras we wanted," said Adams.

"This tiny little petite girl that came in. And she said I need something to make me feel pretty again," said Faye Parker, who volunteers with the Weaver Center.

She has seen first hand how buying specific items like what's listed on YWCA's wishlist helps.

"They tell us so much thank you over thank you for being here," said Parker.

Adams tells News 4, they do not know who made the donation, but wishes she could to thank the individual. She says she is not surpised by the generosity of the Nashville community.

If you know someone who needs help or has questions, contact the YWCA anonymous, confidential 24/7 Crisis & Support Helpline: 1-800-334-4628

See more about how you can help the YWCA at YWCANashville.com

