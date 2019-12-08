CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A church flooded by heavy rain in Campbell County is getting a little help from Texas.

Faith Way Assembly of God church in LaFollette was destroyed in floods in June.

At the time, Pastor Steve Bruce said the church was a complete loss and that it'd take a while to rebuild.

During the flooding, lots of water seeped into the church and left mud, damaged furniture and water lines peaking inches above the doorway.

Once the high floodwater receded, churchgoers got to work rebuilding.

A Boy Scouts troop from Cosco, Texas found out about the recovery efforts and decided to help by collecting supplies to help the Sunday school program and children's church classes.

The troop was able to see the church for themselves and deliver the supplies Monday.

"We just wanted to help out and try to get the church back up and running because we knew it didn't have the funding because pretty much the rest of the town didn't flood. We just wanted to help it get back up on its feet," said Boy Scout Bryce Wishoun.

Pastor Bruce said because of the donation, they are able to get the youth classes back as early as this Wednesday night.

"To reach that far, and we have had people reach out to us from many states and many different locations, So it's just an incredible thing that people care enough to do this," Bruce said.