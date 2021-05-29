Thank you! Father and daughter get shout out from TWRA for cleaning up trash left in Shoal Creek

Scott Rhodes and his daughter were seen at a new TWRA access area on Shoal Creek picking up trash left by others.

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. — It's never fun picking up after others, but it has to be done to keep Tennessee beautiful. That's what a father and his daughter were doing in Middle Tennessee when they were spotted by officials.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency gave a shout-out to Scott Rhodes and his daughter on Saturday when they were spotted collecting other people's trash at a TWRA access area on Shoal Creek. Together, they filled a large trash bag with things left behind by people visiting the area.

The TWRA urged people to throw away their trash over Memorial Day weekend when many Tennesseans are expected to head into the great outdoors and celebrate the holiday.

"If you bring it in, pack it out," they said in a social media post. "Let's all keep Tennessee's waterways clean!"