Thank you for your service | Blount Co. Girl Scouts deliver 1,404 boxes of cookies to National Guard airmen

The 134th Air Refueling Wing got thousands of special treats on Wednesday, when the Girl Scouts stopped by.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Working with the National Guard can leave airmen hungry, spending so much time at an airbase without so much as a snack. On Wednesday, the Girl Scouts stopped by to help.

They visited the 134th Air Refueling Wing and donated 1,404 boxes of Girl Scout cookies for the airmen. The cookies include Samoas, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups and classic Thin Mints.

The treats were given in collaboration with Blount County scouts and the founder of Hugs for Our Soldiers, a nonprofit that sends care packages, letters and cards to troops overseas.