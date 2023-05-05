Knox County nonprofit that serves people with intellectual disabilities hosts fundraiser luncheon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County nonprofit that supports people with intellectual disabilities hosted a fundraiser luncheon on Friday. It's named "The Arc Knox County" and was founded in 1953.
It offers developmental therapy for infants and toddlers up to three years old, while also offering a therapeutic recreation program and residential services. Its "Sunshine Industries" program also provides short-term vocational training. The program also includes a long-term employment option in packaging and assembly.
The nonprofit also offers opportunities for people to find other employment while also receiving any support they need.
"It's something for disabled Americans. It's just not that easy to find anywhere, and this has been the perfect program for him," said Sherriee Shaw, a mother of a person with autism supported by the nonprofit.