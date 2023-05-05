Knox County nonprofit that serves people with intellectual disabilities hosts fundraiser luncheon

"The Arc Knox County" was founded in 1953 and supports them by helping them find housing, a job and more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County nonprofit that supports people with intellectual disabilities hosted a fundraiser luncheon on Friday. It's named "The Arc Knox County" and was founded in 1953.

It offers developmental therapy for infants and toddlers up to three years old, while also offering a therapeutic recreation program and residential services. Its "Sunshine Industries" program also provides short-term vocational training. The program also includes a long-term employment option in packaging and assembly.

The nonprofit also offers opportunities for people to find other employment while also receiving any support they need.