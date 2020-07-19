"The Dog Days of Summer" | Smoky Mountain Service Dogs throws pool party for pups

People aren't the only ones trying to could down from the summer heat — dogs need to cool down, too.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People aren't the only ones trying to could down from the summer heat — dogs are getting hot, too.

Some dogs are Smoky Mountain Service Dogs had the chance to cool down and have fun at the same time. The nonprofit threw an adorable puppy pool party and invited several of their dogs. They also used the opportunity to train them on how to swim.

Normally, the organization trains and provides service dogs to veterans with disabilities. The dogs help with their mobility, as well as their mental and physical needs. They detect seizures, diabetic crises and offer their owner navigational help as well as emotional support.

Just because they have important jobs doesn't mean the dogs can't have fun in the sun, though!