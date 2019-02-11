A LaFollette teen let hope ring out at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital Friday in her battle against cancer.

Trinity Foster has been battling osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, for roughly a year.

On Friday, she celebrated a big step in her battle: She's off chemo. To ring in the occasion, she rang the Hope Gong at ETCH.

Over the summer, Trinity made headlines locally and across the U.S. for her love of Taylor Swift. Surgery had left here nearly immobile at the time, so hospital staff gave the super fan a full room makeover and threw a party back in August to celebrate Taylor Swift's new album releasing.

The news attracted the attention of Taylor Swift herself, who donated $10,000 to Trinity's GoFundMe to help pay her medical bills.

The star also left a note on Trinity's GoFundMe page, saying she hopes to give her a hug in person soon:

"Trinity, I saw photos of your album release party that you did in your hospital room and wanted to say thank you for being so kind and supportive! I hope I can give you a hug in person soon, but in the meantime I wanted to send you this and all my love. Your friend, Taylor"

You can help Trinity at her GoFundMe page at this link.