FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hosted it's Second Annual Worm Drowning Contest Saturday in Middle Tennessee.

The fishing rodeo is a senior citizen event that reels in life-long fishermen and hooks those new to the hobby in Fayetteville, Tennessee.

A 4.4-pound catfish met it's nemo-sis in Nannie Conley, 71, as her first-ever catch.

TWRA

World War II veteran Earnest May, 96, of Huntland, Tennessee, swam away with the big fish of the day, a 14.4-pound catfish.

TWRA

