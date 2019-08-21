FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hosted it's Second Annual Worm Drowning Contest Saturday in Middle Tennessee.
The fishing rodeo is a senior citizen event that reels in life-long fishermen and hooks those new to the hobby in Fayetteville, Tennessee.
A 4.4-pound catfish met it's nemo-sis in Nannie Conley, 71, as her first-ever catch.
World War II veteran Earnest May, 96, of Huntland, Tennessee, swam away with the big fish of the day, a 14.4-pound catfish.
