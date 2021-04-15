UCOR donates 100 laptops to Oak Ridge Schools, helping students in need

A contractor for the Department of Energy is giving a gift for Oak Ridge students — new computers.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge students are getting a gift to help them with their studies, from a cleanup contractor with the Department of Energy.

The Oak Ridge School system will be able to help students in need after UCOR donates 100 laptops, officials said. Students who need new and reliable technology will be able to complete their studies and lessons easier with the donation. Teachers also said that the gift will help students more than can be measured.

"I know that they know that it makes an impact on our students, but they probably don't realize the amount of impact that it makes on our school as a whole," said Callie Painter, a teacher.

UCOR works with the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge office, cleaning up East Tennessee Technology Park. However, it also performs cleanup tasks at other sites.

The laptops are not in yet, but students said they are looking forward to using them.