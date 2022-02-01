United Way donates around $29,000 to Austin-East Magnet High School marching band

The money will be used to buy new uniforms for students in the marching band.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Austin-East Magnet High School marching band will soon get new uniforms so they can look their best for future performances.

The United Way of Greater Knoxville announced that they donated $29,238 so the band would be able to buy new uniforms for students. They said the donation came after a performance from the band inspired many donors at the Alexis de Tocqueville Society dinner, organized by the nonprofit.

They asked the marching band to perform during the dinner alongside other local artists and entertainers. One Knox, the city's first professional soccer club sponsored the band at the dinner and immediately after the dinner, the nonprofit was able to raise the money.

“You could tell how much hard work the students had put in getting ready for the performance, and it was great to have such a huge show of their work, their passion, and their resilience," said Matt Ryerson, the CEO of UWGK. "Impacting the lives of youth and families in Knoxville is why we do this work, and we were so excited to have them showcase their talents."