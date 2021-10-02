Welcome! University of Tennessee surprises twins with big welcome to Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of fraternal twins were expecting to just tour the campus of the University of Tennessee on Monday. They left with more than just information about the school — they left with their acceptance letters in hand.
Brendan and Meghan Green, from Aurora, Colorado, received the letters with balloons, a UT swag bag and a rendition of "Rocky Top" from the spirit squad, the cheer team and staff from the Undergraduate Admissions Office. Their admissions counselor was also able to video chat with them to say congratulations.
“That was so unexpected. It was really cool, and it definitely makes me feel better about where I am,” Brendan Green said.
The next wave of admissions decisions for the Class of 2025 will be sent to students on Feb. 15, officials said.
They also said that socially distanced campus tours are available, and prospective students will need to register in advance for them. The school also offers virtual opportunities to explore colleges, talk with current students, meet admissions counselor and learn more about the university.