University of the Cumberlands donates board games for homeless youth shelter

"I was expecting a long list of building repairs, vehicles, and other expensive items," said officials with the shelter. "All they wanted was something to share."

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — When asked what they wanted most in their shelter, homeless youth in Kentucky just asked for something they could share with each other — some board games.

Officials at Ryan's Place, a homeless youth shelter in Barbourville, were working on the shelter's funding needs and tried to identify the things it needed most. Part of the process involved asking the people staying there what they wanted. Officials expected expensive requests such as building repairs, vehicles or new technology.

Instead, the shelter's residents just wanted to be able to play games with each other. One official with the shelter reached out to the University of the Cumberlands for help.

"That evening, when I was logging into my Cumberlands MBA classes, I saw a Pats Serve article," said Jessi Montgomery, the fund development manager for Ryan's Place, in a press release. "I realized Cumberlands’ commitment to the community and reached out.”

Montgomery connected with Jennifer Simpson, the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs. Together, they organized a board game drive for the shelter; the university's athletics department sponsored the drive and encouraged sports teams to donate board games.

They collected 15-20 games through the drive, including classics like Uno, Sorry!, and Monopoly.

Officials with the homeless shelter said that the games have been invaluable during social distancing mandates. They also said game nights have become a frequent occurrence at Ryan's Place due to the donation.