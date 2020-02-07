U.S. Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday in New Orleans

A parade of well-wishers paraded by car through Andy Washington's neighborhood while he and his family stood outside his home.

NEW ORLEANS — A World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday with friends, family, and the U.S. Coast Guard at his New Orleans home Saturday.

A sign of the times, a parade of well-wishers paraded by car through Andy Washington's neighborhood while he and his family stood outside his home wearing masks.

Capt. Michael Paradise, the commanding officer of the Coast Guard Base New Orleans, presented Washington with a Coast Guard flag to commemorate the special birthday.

"This week I had the privilege of finding out about Mr. Washington's 100th birthday, and that Mr. Washington was a World War 2 United States Coast Guard veteran," Capt. Paradise said. "When I heard that, I couldn't pass up on the opportunity to wish him a happy birthday."

