UT business student uses skills and scholarship to help East Knoxville Free Medical Clinic

The UT senior volunteers his time at the clinic and is using grant money to buy computers for it to improve patient scheduling and more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A University of Tennessee business student is applying his skills to his volunteer work in the medical field.

UT Senior Varun Rangnekar has volunteered at the East Knoxville Free Medical Clinic since his freshman year, doing everything from cleaning the floors to filling out charts.

While helping out, he noticed the clinic had a complicated paper check-in system -- so he applied his skills to smooth out the process with technology.

Rangnekar applied for a $5,000 grant through the UT Haslam Scholars Program and used that money to buy new computers for the clinic to improve scheduling patient visits and more. He also helped train others to use free open-source electronic medical records software to schedule patient visits and other tasks.

Dorothy Davison, the clinic's coordinator, said the new system has made things much faster and easier.

“Now we know whether they are an existing patient and when they were last here, and then we can pull their chart and have their demographics,” Davison explained. “It’s made it much faster.”

"What really made me get back was the people I met at the clinic. Everyone comes from East Knoxville. Seeing their passion ignited my own passion -- that's what really got me involved with wanting to give back and understand how we can improve and better the community in Knoxville," he said.

He said he hopes the efforts will show other free clinics that investments in technology are critical to effectively help patients.