Veterans raising money for PTSD resume walk across America

Two military veterans are walking through Middle Tennessee to raise money for PTSD. They're on their way to Murfreesboro.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two military veterans walking to raise money for PTSD are moving through Middle Tennessee.

Steve Myers started walking from Kansas City to Florida in February, but when the pandemic hit, he took a break to figure out how to move forward.

Over the weekend he and Carl Curtis resumed their walk at the Kentucky-Tennessee border and made it to Nashville.

After a quick pit stop, they’re on the way to Murfreesboro.

“It’s important to let all the veterans know and those in law enforcement community that PTSD is something that will creep up on you, and there are people out there, plenty of resources out there to help you,” said Curtis.