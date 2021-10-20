Vol Nation raising more than $102,000 for East TN Children's Hospital after raucous game

After some fans threw trash onto Neyland Stadium's field during the Ole Miss, others said they wanted to show those fans didn't represent all of Vol Nation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, some Vols fans threw trash onto the field during the game against Ole Miss. Beer cans, water bottles and a mustard bottle littered the area and Ole Miss coach, Lane Kiffin, was also hit with a golf ball.

On Tuesday, other fans wanted to show that that that the chaotic and aggressive fans at Saturday's games did not represent all of Vol Nation. So, they organized a fundraiser to benefit East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

According to the GoFundMe page, Brent Baltzer and Jayson Swain created the fundraiser. They hope to raise $102,455 — representing the capacity of Neyland Stadium.

"These funds will help the hospital to keep an open-door policy to help sick kids in the Knoxville area," organizers said in the fundraiser. "The minimum donation is $5. If just 20% of people that were at Neyland Stadium donate that amount, we will blow this goal out of the water!"

University of Tennessee leaders condemned the actions of the fans who threw trash during the game while apologizing to Ole Miss for the incident, and UT was also fined $250,000 for their behavior. According to reports, 18 people were also arrested Saturday and 51 people were ejected from the game.

A UT spokesperson also confirmed that police were working to identify any students who threw trash onto the field. Offenders may not be able to attend future games.