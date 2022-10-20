Vol Nation rallies behind UT-Martin player who lost family home to Hurricane Ian

The GoFundMe has raised more than $50,000 from 1,600 people, and the donations are still climbing as Vols and Skyhawks fans pitch in.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols are getting ready to square off with UT-Martin this Saturday for their homecoming game, but off the gridiron, both University of Tennessee System programs are working together to help one of their own after Hurricane Ian.

UT-Martin tweeted a video of redshirt freshman AJ Marquez last Friday. Marquez lost his family home to the hurricane, and his parents are working to pick up the pieces. UT-Martin asked for help and shared his family's GoFundMe page.

On Wednesday, UT Athletics Director Danny White and Chancellor Donde Plowman shared UT-Martin's tweet, which has since been shared hundreds of times. The GoFundMe has raised more than $50,000 from 1,600 people, and the donations are still climbing.

"It's just unbelievable. And I guess if you want to get something accomplished you reach out to the masses, and I think that was definitely unexpected for just a little tweet that we kind of... just want to see what's out there," UT-Martin AD Kurt McGuffin said.

And what was out there: a massive outpouring of support ahead of what's sure to be a great game between two schools from different sides of the state.