KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An alumnus of Adopt a Golden Knoxville is giving back this holiday season.

Guinness was once a homeless dog in Turkey. He recently played "Duke" at the Bush's Beans annual holiday party and used his paycheck from the job to donate to "Adopt a Golden" and help other dogs in need.

It went toward AGK's end of the year Giving Campaign.

The group said he's the first pup to donate with his own money.

Guinness has been volunteering as a comfort dog at area hospitals, clocking in hundreds of hours of service.