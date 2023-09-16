Volunteers with Terry's Giveback Organization clean up and hand out free meals to the homeless

Dominique Terry, the founder of Terry's Giveback Organization, said he holds this event every year providing free food and haircuts.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteers handed out free meals and cleaned up an area under the bridge near Broadway as a way to give back to the homeless.

Dominique Terry, the founder of Terry's Giveback Organization, said he holds this event every year providing free food and haircuts. He also said his group gave out more than 250 meals and filled over 20 bags of trash.

Terry said the idea came from his mom, who thought a clean-up event in the area might help with the stigma of uncleanliness around people who are homeless.

"This could not have been done without the help of the community," the organization said.