'I'd rather help' | Volunteers helping clean up after tornado, severe storms in East TN

Chris Tucker, his kids and other neighbors are working together to clear trees and pick up debris.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteering is second nature to many people in East Tennessee, especially when a crisis strikes their community.

The National Weather Service said that on Monday, an EF-2 tornado swept through a neighborhood in West Knox County. It tore apart buildings, pulled off roofs, snapped trees and spread debris across the area. Strong winds from the storm damaged other areas across East Tennessee, damaging homes and making some area impossible to navigate.

"I can hear it in my kids' voices. They had certainly never seen anything like this. There's great coverage of every disaster that happens, and until it's in your backyard, you know, it's different," said Chris Tucker, who lives in the area where the storm struck.

He said he and his family saw the tornado touch down. After it passed and his family emerged from their safe spot, they saw the devastation.

Chris could not sit by and wait.

"I'd rather help, 'Can I get out and help? Is there anything I can do?'" said Ethan Tucker, his son.

The damage in his neighborhood happened along Bob Gray Rd.

"There were trees and debris on Bob Gray. Right here, as we come up this hill, was the first big pile that was sticking out in the road," Tucker said.

As of Wednesday, he and other volunteers are working to clean up after the storm. Officials estimated it could take crews weeks before debris was totally cleared.

"Many people were volunteering to help without being asked," said Ethan.

Leaders said people should not drag debris from their yards to sidewalks for collection, and reminded people it is illegal to block and public right-of-way.

People should drag brush as close to the edge of their yards as possible without blocking sidewalks. Anyone who needs help cleaning up after the storms can also ask for help through Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency's Crisis Cleanup hotline.