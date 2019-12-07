

A Berkeley County Sheriff's Office deputy is being credited for saving a newborn's life on Thursday.

According to to the sheriff's office, Deputy W. Kimbro was on a routine patrol in the Summerville area of Berkeley County when he stopped a vehicle for speeding.

What happens next was all captured on his department-issued body camera.

The video, shared by the sheriff's office on their Facebook page, shows the driver of the stopped vehicle exiting and exclaiming that the baby in her vehicle had stopped breathing.

Deputy Kimbro knew he needed to act immediately to save the baby’s life.

The video shows Deputy Kimbro making contact with the 12-day-old baby and her mother in the vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, the mother told the Deputy that her baby had stopped breathing after drinking a bottle.

Deputy Kimbro took the baby’s limp and cyanotic body and performed lifesaving first aid. As a result, he was able to get the baby to breathe again until EMS could arrive.

Deputy Kimbro was awarded the “Life-Saving Medal” from Sheriff Lewis for his heroic actions that day.

Thank you, Deputy Kimbro!

