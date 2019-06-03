CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Four-year-old McKinly Lester has only been cheerleading for a year. So, naturally, sometimes she gets just a little nervous.

At a Gap Creek School competition in Claiborne County on Tuesday night, she whispered to her mother, "Mommy, I want Papaw to dance with me!"

So that's exactly what Jeff Harville did.

"Her papaw means a lot to her," McKinly's mother, Chelsey Lester, tells 10News. "She is a papaw's girl! This is something she will never forget as a child. Her papaw dancing with her."

With all due respect, it's something we'll never forget either.

Keep slaying, you two!