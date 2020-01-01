TENNESSEE, USA — Let's start 2020 on a positive note by celebrating some of the moments from the past year that truly touched our hearts.

1. The little Vols fan from Florida who inspired an anti-bullying movement with a homemade t-shirt.

2. East Tennessee Children's Hospital recorded its honor walk for the first time to show the respect they have for the families who choose to donate their child's organs when they pass away.

3. A soldier got to surprise his kids at Big Ridge Elementary after nine months of deployment.

4. Dollywood surprised a Farragut woman who lost everything, including her prized signed photo of Dolly Parton, in a house fire.

5. Literally everything about the Tennessee Vols Basketball team.

6. A shelter cat saved her new owner from a venomous snake that slithered its way inside.

7. A woman who turned her home into a retirement retreat for golden retrievers.

8. A couple got married at the same spot in the Smokies they met two years earlier.

9. Thanks to a local photographer a woman was reunited with her son's beloved Elmo over a decade after his death.

10. The community completely replenished the Knox County Juvenile Court's stuffed animal supply to help struggling kids.

