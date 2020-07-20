"We wanted to have fun" | Girls set up Dandridge lemonade stand & give drinks Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies

They said they wanted to do something positive while getting some sister bonding time.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No matter how bad a day gets, there's one thing that will always brighten people's moods in the heat: lemonade. So, two girls in Dandridge decided to set up a lemonade stand and treat people to something sweet.

Reagan Christian and Olivia Christian weren't just giving out lemonade to sweeten people's days. They also wanted to save up some money while enjoying some time bonding as sisters, they said.

They also wanted to be a part of "The Littlest County Time Bailout" contest. During the contest, kids can apply for a $100 "bailout" if they set up a lemonade stand.

"We are kind of new to East Tennessee and it was also an opportunity to bring a positive to a time of so many negatives," Beau Christian said, their parent.

The girls weren't the only ones who got a piece of the fun; deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office also stopped by for a drink. They posted about the girls on their Facebook page.