Welcome home! | Father returning from deployment surprises second-grade daughters in Madisonville

Bryan Graves returned from deployment and surprised his children at their elementary school on Friday.

Two second-grade girls learned an important lesson during school Friday — that their father had returned home.

Bryan Graves surprised them at Madisonville Primary School, still wearing his military uniform. Educators were reading a picture book about families and the military to the class when he appeared. The school posted the moment they reunited on their Facebook page.

"We loved seeing the look of surprise and excitement on the girls' faces!" officials said in the post on Facebook. "Thank you Bryan for your service! And thank you to the entire Graves family for letting us share and capture this special moment."

The family embraced each other when he walked into the room, and educators said that the girls had no idea he had returned. One of the girls said that Graves had been gone for 6 months before he appeared in front of them.