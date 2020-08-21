Wellington Manor gets all shook up after "The King" pays a visit

It was 50s week at the manor, so they decided to celebrate by putting on their blue suede shoes and welcoming the King of Rock'n Roll.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — Grab your poodle skirts and put on your blue suede shoes: The 50s are back at Wellington Manor Assisted Living Facility, and they've brought in the King of Rock'n Roll himself... or at least someone who knows his style really well!

Wellington Manor wrapped up 50s week on Friday by receiving a concert from a costumed Elvis impersonator.

The manor celebrates the 50s each August with activities that include a soda shop, sock hop, dine, as well as an Elvis impersonation contest.