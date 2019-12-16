KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville child's wish to meet Mickey Mouse was granted Monday morning when he boarded a flight headed to Disney.

The Make-A-Wish East Tennessee granted 10-year-old Isiah Hall's wish and sent him on a flight for a weeklong vacation. Hall boarded a plane, met the pilot and toured the cockpit with his parents, Jared and Eva Hall, before departing to Florida in first-class.

Before leaving, Hall drew pictures of his wish for Make-A-Wish East Tennessee staff. He drew himself flying to Disney World and meeting Mickey Mouse.

The foundation grants 70 wishes per year and in 30 years, the foundation granted more than 1,500 wishes. It serves children with critical conditions, helping them and their families undergo treatment with renewed commitment.