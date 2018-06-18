Though it's not an everyday occurrence, it's not too unusual to find a small amount of cash on the ground.

However, Brittany Pate found around $300 in a Waffle House parking lot in Clinton. It was beyond the norm.

"First thought, I was like 'Score!,' but then I actually started crying," Pate said. "I told my mom somebody probably really needs this."

She found a receipt from O'Reilly Auto Parts with the cash. With the store's help, Pate and her mother were able to track down the man who had lost the money. He got it back Saturday.

In a different chapter of Pate's life, the story might have gone differently.

After a struggle with addiction, Pate has been in recovery for more than six months.

"One day it just clicked and I heard God and He said, 'go to church and you can do it,'" Pate said. "Without family and support, I don't think I could've done it."

Pate hopes others who are in a bad situation will hear her story and know there is hope.

