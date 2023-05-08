'We get to help more families' | Women being empowered with Habitat for Humanity's Women Build event

Once the home is completed, it will go to a licensed practical nurse, Abigail, and her daughter, Chloe.

Example video title will go here for this video

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. — On Saturday, a group of women came together to help Habitat for Humanity build a home in Strawberry Plains as part of an annual Women Build event.

"We always get a great turnout from the women when we kick off the Women Build," Lynne Liddington, habitat board member and volunteer, said.

The Women Build event allows women to gather and lend a hand to a local family in need and this year's family is Abigail and her daughter, Chloe.

Not only do women get the chance to give back but it is also a time to create a community where everyone has an affordable place to live.

"Great opportunity to get together, we're promoting women showing that we can do just much as the guys can, sometimes better," Liddington said.

One of the crew leaders on the project said that volunteering gives an opportunity for people and groups to learn new skills and meet new people.

"It's fun to come out and learn all sorts of new things, how to build, how to hammer, the simple things down to the more complex things and actually leading all that type of stuff," Riley Dotty said. "It's such a difference between having a good big group and then having just a few come out... We get to help more families, build more homes, it's great," Dotty said.