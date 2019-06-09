KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 'The Nicest Place in America' is receiving more accolades on the national level.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce named Yassin's Falafel House in Knoxville a finalist for its annual Dream Big Awards, which recognizes the very best small businesses in the country.

Owner Yassin Terou said his restaurant is up for the U.S. Chamber's minority-owned business award.

Yassin said the Knoxville community welcomed him with open arms when he came to the city as a refugee of the Syrian conflict in 2011. As a business owner, he said one of his focuses has been providing the same opportunity he's seen for people in the community -- from other refugees to the homeless.

"We were focusing in community work, not only business and making money. We've been part of this community, and that's what got us where we are now," he said.

Yassin said he's seen so much love and acceptance from the community, which he felt Knoxville's support led to his success.

"There is still people who provide the love for minority people, for immigrants, for refugees to make them successful because no matter what we do hard work, if we don't have the community support and good people around us this will not happen," he said.

Yassin has operated on the idea that if he can give other people opportunity and serve the community, his business will continue to succeed.

"I was lucky to have opportunity. I was lucky to have a community here in Knoxville who supports us. When I go anywhere, I say I'm from Knoxville," he said. "I'm representing Knoxville. I'm representing Tennessee. And I'm representing the love of the American people."

The winners of the Dream Big Awards will be honored at the CO-Summit in Washington D.C. on October 16 and 17.

