"You prayed for me" | Elderly woman reunites with trooper who saved her before Sevier Co. wildfires burned home

Janice McCarter lost all of her possessions and her cat in the fires. One of the things she lost was memorabilia of her father — a World War II veteran.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — As fires crept closer to an elderly woman's home in Sevier County, two Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers sprung into action. Shawna Carr and Dennis Smith rescued Janice McCarter, 65, as the wildfires approached Laurel Valley Way.

Her home was the only one on the road, and it was completely lost to the flames. She lost her possessions, her cat and some memorabilia of her father — a World War II veteran.

On Tuesday, two of the troopers who stood by her side as her home burned presented her with a flag. It was meant to represent the one draped over her father's casket at his funeral, which she lost in the fire.

The home wasn't just filled with possessions. It was filled with memories. Her father built the home as a replica of his childhood home in Townsend Park, and McCarter spent 30 years taking care of it.

"She lost all of the memories, clothing, anything she had," said Smith. "Her whole life turned upside-down within a matter of minutes."

McCarter calls Carr her third daughter after she said she helped McCarter evacuate her home. She has MS and can't drive, so without Carr's help, she said she would have been stuck on the mountain as fires crept closer.

"It was the most scared that I've ever been," said McCarter. "I don't where I would be if it wasn't for them, I really don't."

Smith and Carr were working at a roadblock on the end of her street, keeping people out of the area. However, McCarter said she needed medication from her home.

So, Smith put her in the front seat of his patrol car. Together, they ventured back into the mountain and towards her house. They hoped to find the medication still in the house, but instead, they found rubble and ash.

"I told you, I said, 'Just look down,'" Smith said. "Your story really hit our heart."

Days later, they gave her a flag that represents the one she lost in the fires — the one she received after the death of her father.

McCarter is living with a friend while finding a new place to live. Troopers banded together with their church, New Life Baptist Church, to also give McCarter a donation and help her restart her life.

"On behalf of THP, it's a great honor to present to you this flag as a replacement flag in honor of your father, John McCarter," said Smith.

Mccarter doesn't have a home and is staying with a friend. The troopers banded together with their church, New Life Baptist, to present McCarter with a donation in hopes to help her start rebuilding her life.