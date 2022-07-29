Young boy diagnosed with brain cancer meets Batman at East TN Children's Hospital

After getting a ride in the Batmobile, Batman gave Chance some cards and told him to hand them out around the hospital. They say "tough things make us stronger."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When a young boy named Chance was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a kind of brain cancer, he was told he would have a chance to ride in the Batmobile. That promise was fulfilled on Friday when Heroes 4 Higher stopped by the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

Batman drove right up to the hospital in the Batmobile, welcoming Chance in for a ride.

"I got air conditioning for you and everything," he said to the young boy as he was strapped in.

Then, with a police escort, Chance and Batman cruised around the hospital. They traveled with the Batmobile's roof open, letting the wind pass through the car.

Batman drove and as he pulled back up to the hospital, he said it was the longest Hope Mobile ride he had ever done. Then, he gave Chance a deck of cards and told him to hand the cards to other patients in the hospital.

"Whenever you go to the hospital, go to the doctor and you see other kids, you're going to give them one of these," he said. "What it says is, 'Tough things makes us stronger.'"

Chance also got VIP passes for the Smokey Mountain Fan Fest convention, so he could celebrate in style during his birthday weekend. Batman said he would see him at the convention too.

He has been battling cancer for more than a year, according to a Facebook page dedicated to his journey. They also said he finished his final round of chemotherapy in June.